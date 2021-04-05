3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 378.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,389 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in 3M by 395.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 23,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 18,596 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 25,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in 3M by 318.5% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 19,216 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in 3M by 1.9% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 569,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $91,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,843 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 123.1% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MMM shares. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.42.

NYSE:MMM opened at $193.80 on Monday. 3M has a 52 week low of $131.12 and a 52 week high of $196.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $112.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.40.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

