44 Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,442 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,073,000 after buying an additional 26,397 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Barclays started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.40.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total value of $5,815,795.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,527.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total value of $7,450,028.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,578,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $486.31. 1,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,234. The company has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.02 and a 1-year high of $573.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $508.25 and a 200 day moving average of $466.46.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

