44 Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 31,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,623,599. The company has a market cap of $141.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -572.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.33. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $54.07 and a 12 month high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

