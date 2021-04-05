44 Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 66,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,000. ViacomCBS makes up approximately 1.1% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIAC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth about $274,539,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106,259 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 568.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,796,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,945 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,833,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 865.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,161,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VIAC. Macquarie lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.48.

VIAC traded down $1.17 on Monday, reaching $43.47. 516,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,930,332. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

