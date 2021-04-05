4,597 Shares in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Bought by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KRTX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Karuna Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.36.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 8,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total transaction of $835,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,020,500 shares of company stock valued at $120,203,870. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $122.93 on Monday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $146.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -61.16 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.09.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.89). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

