$46.80 Million in Sales Expected for CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) to report $46.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.00 million and the lowest is $46.60 million. CNB Financial reported sales of $35.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full year sales of $183.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $181.70 million to $185.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $187.90 million, with estimates ranging from $186.00 million to $189.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. CNB Financial had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $48.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

CCNE stock opened at $24.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CNB Financial has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $26.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.89. The stock has a market cap of $417.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 25.86%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CNB Financial by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in CNB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in CNB Financial by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CNB Financial by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 39.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

