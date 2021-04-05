4,855 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Purchased by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDIS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 1,373.9% during the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 86,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after buying an additional 80,441 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,502,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $77.05 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1 year low of $36.80 and a 1 year high of $77.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.94.

