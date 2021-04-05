$54.55 Million in Sales Expected for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) will announce sales of $54.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.10 million. Lakeland Financial reported sales of $49.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year sales of $212.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $204.80 million to $221.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $215.75 million, with estimates ranging from $207.50 million to $224.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 33.90%. The firm had revenue of $56.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.25 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

In other news, Director Brian J. Smith sold 10,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $656,552.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,647.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $215,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,418 shares of company stock worth $5,735,529. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,505. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Lakeland Financial has a twelve month low of $33.92 and a twelve month high of $77.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.24%.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

