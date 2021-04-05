545 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Bought by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 545 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quantum Capital Management boosted its stake in Booking by 63.6% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $28.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,410.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,768. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,304.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,044.99. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,203.08 and a 12-month high of $2,469.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.74 billion, a PE ratio of 71.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $23.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BKNG. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,237.87.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

