550,000 Shares in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Acquired by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 550,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,815,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CarParts.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in CarParts.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in CarParts.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CarParts.com by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in CarParts.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTS stock opened at $15.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $742.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 2.65. CarParts.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $23.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.31 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 69.79%. Equities research analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRTS shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

In other CarParts.com news, Director Jim Barnes sold 17,250 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $264,442.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,600.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 2,933 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $44,874.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 342,822 shares in the company, valued at $5,245,176.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 420,158 shares of company stock worth $6,545,769. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

