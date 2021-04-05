$58.85 Million in Sales Expected for DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) to announce sales of $58.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DMC Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.20 million and the lowest is $57.50 million. DMC Global reported sales of $73.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full year sales of $272.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $267.00 million to $278.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $358.85 million, with estimates ranging from $310.00 million to $407.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DMC Global.

Get DMC Global alerts:

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.30 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Shares of BOOM traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.17. 4,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,124. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.87. DMC Global has a 52 week low of $21.27 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The company has a market cap of $833.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.12, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, CFO Michael Kuta sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $103,530.24. Also, insider Antoine Nobili sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $209,612.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,438 shares of company stock worth $2,107,577. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in DMC Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in DMC Global by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DMC Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in DMC Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in DMC Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DMC Global (BOOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.