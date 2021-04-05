$628.86 Million in Sales Expected for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will announce sales of $628.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Copart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $589.63 million to $660.47 million. Copart reported sales of $550.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Copart.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $617.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.64 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $235,717.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 349,012 shares of company stock valued at $38,331,549. 12.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Copart by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Copart by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $112.61 on Friday. Copart has a 12 month low of $61.51 and a 12 month high of $130.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.42 and a 200-day moving average of $114.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copart (CPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.