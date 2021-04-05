640 Shares in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Purchased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 103.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total transaction of $143,080.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 785,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,560,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MKTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $606.00 to $579.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $571.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $520.28 on Monday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $324.09 and a twelve month high of $606.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $527.92 and its 200 day moving average is $532.93. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 71.66 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

