$7.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to announce sales of $7.08 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.11 billion and the lowest is $7.01 billion. Micron Technology posted sales of $5.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year sales of $26.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.34 billion to $27.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $33.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.91 billion to $38.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MU. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Longbow Research raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.74.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $92.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $103.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $39.52 and a 1 year high of $95.75.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $1,186,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,888 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $427,627.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 303,252 shares in the company, valued at $26,019,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,419 shares of company stock valued at $8,692,378 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $906,961,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,674,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,179 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 652.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $252,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,100 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,290,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $472,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

