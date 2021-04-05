70,000 Shares in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Bought by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 28,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $17.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.17. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $19.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.86.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GT shares. Argus upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Northcoast Research increased their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.56.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

