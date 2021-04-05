71,439 Shares in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 71,439 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,513 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,444 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,200 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,845 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Craig Hallum lowered 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on 3D Systems from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

NYSE DDD opened at $27.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.12. 3D Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $172.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.39 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.