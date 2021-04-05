$73.91 Million in Sales Expected for Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) will post $73.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digi International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.81 million and the highest is $74.00 million. Digi International posted sales of $73.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full year sales of $304.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $303.69 million to $305.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $332.71 million, with estimates ranging from $330.11 million to $335.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Digi International had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. Digi International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DGII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Digi International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Digi International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Digi International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digi International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

In other Digi International news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 30,000 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $725,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after buying an additional 13,788 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 39.6% during the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 164,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 46,773 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Digi International by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Digi International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digi International stock opened at $19.36 on Monday. Digi International has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $575.17 million, a P/E ratio of 66.76, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.61.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

