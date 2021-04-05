7,492 Shares in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HRI. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Herc by 40,000.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Herc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Herc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Herc by 987.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Herc by 1,702.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HRI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Herc stock opened at $102.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.91. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $110.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.34. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

