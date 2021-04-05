$77.42 Million in Sales Expected for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) will post $77.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.20 million to $78.50 million. Denny’s reported sales of $96.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year sales of $373.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $362.51 million to $395.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $429.42 million, with estimates ranging from $413.30 million to $450.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.50 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DENN. Stephens raised shares of Denny’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Denny’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.11.

In other Denny’s news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $65,373.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,782.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $372,687.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,786.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,774 shares of company stock worth $566,964 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 31.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,662,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,622,000 after buying an additional 1,367,870 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,930,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 710,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after buying an additional 458,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Denny’s by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,073,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,752,000 after purchasing an additional 393,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $18.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.89. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 114.19, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $20.02.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

