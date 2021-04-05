85,000 Shares in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DGNS. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $15,439,000. Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $13,704,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $11,420,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $11,420,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $8,790,000.

Shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II stock opened at $10.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.35. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $14.62.

About Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Beta Corp. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

