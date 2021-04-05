94 Shares in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Bought by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 94 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,435,000 after purchasing an additional 359,793 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $351,057,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 621,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,408,000 after purchasing an additional 87,517 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in MSCI by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 604,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,962,000 after buying an additional 74,326 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 536,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,616,000 after buying an additional 90,775 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MSCI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.71.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $428.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.06 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.29 and a fifty-two week high of $455.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $419.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $402.66.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The firm had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

