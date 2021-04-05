94 Shares in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Purchased by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 94 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in MSCI by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 35,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,041,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $22,127,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 147,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,425,000 after acquiring an additional 16,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $24,177,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.71.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $428.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.06 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $419.91 and its 200-day moving average is $402.66. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.29 and a 1-year high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The firm had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at $112,644,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

