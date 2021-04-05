94,326 Shares in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 94,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $864,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,505,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,343,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,957,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $600,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC opened at $19.60 on Monday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $20.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $153.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

