A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $67.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AOS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.25.

AOS stock opened at $67.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $70.13.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $447,642.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,920.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,179 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

