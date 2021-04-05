AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AbCellera Biologics Inc. is a technology company which searches, decodes and analyzes natural immune systems to find antibodies that its partners can develop into drugs to prevent and treat disease. AbCellera Biologics Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbCellera Biologics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Shares of AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.19. AbCellera Biologics has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $71.91.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.17). On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at about $601,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at about $706,000.

