Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.80

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$19.80 and last traded at C$19.79, with a volume of 17081 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.39.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB cut shares of Acadian Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Acadian Timber from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Acadian Timber in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Acadian Timber to an “undeperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Acadian Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Acadian Timber has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.25.

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$330.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.59.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.71. The firm had revenue of C$24.93 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.68%.

About Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.