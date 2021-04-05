AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) & Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Head to Head Survey

AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) are both communication services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares AcuityAds and Match Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AcuityAds N/A N/A N/A Match Group 2.43% 32.15% 6.21%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AcuityAds and Match Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AcuityAds N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Match Group $4.76 billion 8.07 $431.13 million $4.53 31.49

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than AcuityAds.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AcuityAds and Match Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AcuityAds 0 0 4 0 3.00 Match Group 0 6 13 0 2.68

AcuityAds presently has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 124.30%. Match Group has a consensus price target of $145.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.64%. Given AcuityAds’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AcuityAds is more favorable than Match Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.7% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Match Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Match Group beats AcuityAds on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

