Acute Angle Cloud Price Up 3.3% This Week (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $4.20 million and $8.06 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,041.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,116.06 or 0.03584024 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $220.32 or 0.00373160 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $619.61 or 0.01049448 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $264.86 or 0.00448594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.48 or 0.00417471 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $197.43 or 0.00334388 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00026231 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

