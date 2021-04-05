Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $750,000.00

Brokerages predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) will announce $750,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $800,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $700,000.00. Adaptimmune Therapeutics posted sales of $760,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $3.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 million to $4.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.85 million, with estimates ranging from $3.30 million to $16.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,858.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 9,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $56,013.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 17,989 shares of company stock worth $104,877 over the last three months. 18.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,796.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.57. The company had a trading volume of 11,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,818. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $864.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.84.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.