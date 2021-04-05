Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,809 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.61% of Addus HomeCare worth $48,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 12.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 96.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 1,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total transaction of $126,554.37. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,085.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total value of $175,305.70. Insiders have sold a total of 11,756 shares of company stock worth $1,220,955 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADUS opened at $106.49 on Monday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a twelve month low of $64.43 and a twelve month high of $129.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.28 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Addus HomeCare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

