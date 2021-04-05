ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.80.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADMA. HC Wainwright cut their price target on ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $1.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $173.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. ADMA Biologics has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.19.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 166.01% and a negative return on equity of 98.83%. Analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 92.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 21,020 shares in the last quarter. 48.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

