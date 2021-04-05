ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Receives $16.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

ADTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

NASDAQ:ADTN traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $17.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,474. ADTRAN has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $19.41. The firm has a market cap of $841.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.97 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.38.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.65 million. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. Research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,600.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in ADTRAN by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,790,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

