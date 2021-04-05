Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Upgraded by CIBC to Outperform

CIBC upgraded shares of Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AAVVF. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Advantage Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.47.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas alerts:

AAVVF opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.83. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Advantage Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 133.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $53.66 million during the quarter.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.