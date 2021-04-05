Advisor Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1,031.0% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $98,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,667.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $111.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.10 and a 12 month high of $147.64. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.05.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RGLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.27.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

