Advisor Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

NBR opened at $98.79 on Monday. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $133.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.18 and a 200-day moving average of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $727.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 3.77.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($23.56) by ($0.26). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. The firm had revenue of $446.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.15 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -79.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Nabors Industries has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.

