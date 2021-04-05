Advisor Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 10,196 Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LXP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,100,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,151 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,803,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,149,000 after acquiring an additional 513,843 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 1,436.2% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 268,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 250,951 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,352,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,138,000 after buying an additional 247,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,856,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

LXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

NYSE LXP opened at $11.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.63. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $12.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.75%.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.