Advisor Partners LLC Sells 5,271 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,271 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,336,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,647 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,952,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,344 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,049,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,592,000 after acquiring an additional 22,048 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,644,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,223,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,921,000 after acquiring an additional 88,985 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $57.26 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $58.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.88.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.