Advisor Partners LLC Takes $183,000 Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 272.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

FHN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.05.

First Horizon stock opened at $17.22 on Monday. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $346,832.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,126.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,517,467.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 941,541 shares in the company, valued at $14,706,870.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,923 shares of company stock worth $3,438,707 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

