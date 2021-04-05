AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 62.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGCO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in AGCO by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $788,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of AGCO by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 35,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

AGCO stock opened at $144.42 on Monday. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $42.84 and a 52-week high of $148.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

In other news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total transaction of $118,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,775.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $558,980 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

