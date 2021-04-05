Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CFO William Richard White Sells 50,000 Shares

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CFO William Richard White sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AKRO stock traded up $0.78 on Monday, reaching $29.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,426. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $41.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.39.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Research analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

