Alchemint Standards (SDS) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Alchemint Standards has a market capitalization of $244,264.30 and $251.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemint Standards coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00074439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.34 or 0.00304388 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.54 or 0.00094804 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $444.51 or 0.00758690 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00029170 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,295.84 or 0.99499295 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Profile

Alchemint Standards launched on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home. The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Alchemint Standards Coin Trading

