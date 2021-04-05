Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Shares Up 4.5%

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) shot up 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.69 and last traded at $16.69. 18,697 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,016,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.97.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AQN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.98.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1551 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.41%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

