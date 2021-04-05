All Sports (SOC) Hits One Day Volume of $12.32 Million

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. All Sports has a market cap of $42.42 million and approximately $12.32 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One All Sports token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, All Sports has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About All Sports

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 tokens. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

