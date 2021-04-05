Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATI. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 22.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 310.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 23.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 16.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 8,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $167,459.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 206,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,722.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 15,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $342,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,433 shares of company stock worth $729,459 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegheny Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

ATI stock opened at $22.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $22.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.93.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $658.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

