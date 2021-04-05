Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,598 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,598 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,713,360,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132,846 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,040,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229,746 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Comcast by 209.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,549,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $238,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $536,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,652 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.78. 430,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,689,344. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $250.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.94.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

