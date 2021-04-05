Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

SDY stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.66. 40,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,034. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $119.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.37.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

