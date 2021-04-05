Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.32 Million in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 46,560 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,000. Intel makes up about 2.4% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.95.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.81. 637,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,142,285. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $67.44. The company has a market capitalization of $268.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.69.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

