Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $548,000 in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,465,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $228.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $43.20 and a 12 month high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

