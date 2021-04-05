Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $791,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,992,000 after buying an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in PepsiCo by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.50. 117,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,670,016. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.35. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.29 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.40.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

