Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Sets New 12-Month High at $2,179.66

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2,179.66 and last traded at $2,179.05, with a volume of 17443 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2,129.78.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,092.23.

Get Alphabet alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,059.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,795.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $1,928,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $2,370,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.